Messi Signs 2-Year Contract With Paris Saint-Germain

Popular footballer Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after exiting from Barcelona FC earlier this month.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside soccer.

“The signing of Lionel Messi reinforces Paris Saint-Germain’s aspirations as well as providing the club’s loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years,” read an official statement by the club.

Messi said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Meanwhile, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said, “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”

Brazil forward Neymar Jr had also posted an instagram story with Messi on Tuesday caption “Back together”. Both the footballers used to be teammates while playing with Barcelona before.

According to speculations, Neymar and Messi will be playing forward along with Mbappe.

The addition is set to boost the club’s ambitions of winning their first-ever Champions League.

Messi’s stay with FC Barcelona ended this month after the club announced that it could extend five-year contract due to “financial and structural obstacles”.

