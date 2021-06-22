Meth Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong, 3 Held

War on drugs continues as more illicit drugs were recovered by Assam police on Monday.

Around 3kgs of first-rate quality Meth, also known as Crystal ice, were seized in Karbi Anglong district and three persons were arrested in connection to it.

The arrestees include two women from Tamil Nadu and one man from Manipur.

The drugs are worth close to 12 crores in the international market.

Visuals show the drugs being pulled out from hidden compartments in the vehicle bearing registration number ‘MN 06B-0511’.

Notably, the arrested individuals tried to bribe a home guard to let them go but the latter rejected the offer.

The home guard, one Borsing Bay, was praised by Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for his selfless and honest act and will also be rewarded an amount of Rs 1 lakh for the same.