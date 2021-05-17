Mexico’s Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe, 2020

26-year-old Andrea Meza from Mexico has won the Miss Universe 2020 crown. The 69th Miss Universe title was won by Miss Mexico, crowned by the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa at the event held in Florida.

As she was crowned the Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza was seen on the stage in a dazzling front slit gown with a halter-neck detail. For the winning question round, Andrea was asked, “If you were the leader of your country, how would you have handled COVID with the COVID-19 pandemic?”

To which the Miss Universe replied, “I believe there’s not a perfect way to handle this harsh situation, such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done was create the lockdown, even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives. And we cannot afford it. We have to take care of our people. That’s why I would have taken care of them since the beginning.”

According to her contestant biography, Andrea has a degree in software engineering. She is also an activist focused on women’s rights and works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women.

She’s also a certified make-up artist and model, an extreme sports fan, and is the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for the city of Chihuahua.

The first runner-up for the pageant is Julia Gama from Brazil and Janick Maceta was announced as the second runner-up. Whereas, India’s Adeline Castelino and Dominican Republic’s Kimberly Perez became third runner-up and fourth runner-up respectively.

