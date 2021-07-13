MGNREGA Workers Can Get Work In Other Nearby Constituencies: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
CM Sarma to MNREGA workers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that MGNREGA workers can avail work in nearby places if there is no demand for work and adequate work opportunity in the constituency he or she lives in.

According to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005, if any person or individual is looking for work for 100 days, the government is compelled to do, said CM Sarma on question asked about no jobs even after having job cards.

“But to avail the various government schemes of the MGNREGA workers, the individuals must visit the nearby gram panchayat offices,” added CM Sarma.

The CM further urged all the MLA’s to group the MGNREGA workers of their constituency who are not being able to get work in their constituency and get them work at another nearby constituency discussing the matter with the respective BDOs.

He stated that immediate notification will be issued by the concerned minister to the respective Block Development Officers so that those workers who are in need of work can get what they deserve.

Those legislators who will be motivating such requisitions in their constituencies, the government will definitely provide the necessary jobs to them, stated CM Sarma.

Also Read: Arunachal: ASHA Workers Observe Indefinite Strike, Vaccination Halted
