MHA extends lockdown by 2 weeks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (Gol) on Friday issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Friday to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks from May 4 to May 17, 2020.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, read a press release by the MHA.

Meanwhile, the MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

List of what will remain open:

In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities that are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone.

Buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity.

In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

List of what will remain prohibited:

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for the public. However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.