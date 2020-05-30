MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 5.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 1.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner. The guidelines will come into effect from June and will be effective till June 30.

The current phase of re-opening, ‘Unlock 1’, will have an economic focus.

All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.

In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc, will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories (UT).

State Governments/UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. MoHFW will prepare SOPs for these institutions.

The home ministry has also removed all restrictions on inter-state movement. However, the night curfew will continue to remain in force with a revised schedule. The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, will be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am from June 1.