Micromax To Return With ‘IN’ Series On Nov 3

Micromax is set to make a comeback to India on November 3 next month with the launch of the upcoming IN series. It is to mention that since the announcement of its return, the company has been evidently targeting Chinese smartphone brands and pertaining to nationalist sentiments.

The company is expected to launch two smartphones under the IN series including Micromax IN 1 and Micromax IN 1a. As per reports, the upcoming Micromax smartphones are expected to be available in the market between the price of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.

While the Micromox 1 will pack 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity along with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera, the Micromax 1a will come bundled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. On the camera front, it will come with a 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera along with a third 2MP camera.

Both these upcoming Micromax devices are expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display while running on stock Android OS. They will also pack a 5,000mAh battery.