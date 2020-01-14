Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Criticizes CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticized Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Nadella, in an interview with BuzzFeed News Editors-in-chief Ben Smith at Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, expressed his view on CAA and stated “I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad'”.

Nadella further stated, “I think it’s just, bad if anything I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India, or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration, if I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in India.”

He said “To me, in fact, I obviously grew up in India and I’m very proud of where I get my heritage, culturally in that place, and I grew up in a city, I always felt it was a great place to grow up, we celebrated Christmas, Diwali, all three festivals that are big for us, I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there, I feel, and in fact quite frankly, now being informed shaped by the two amazing American things that I’ve observed which is both, it’s technology reaching me where I was growing up and its immigration policy and a story like mine being possible in a country like this”

Later in a statement released by Microsoft India Nadella stated, “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their government will debate and define within those bound. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefiting Indian society and economy at large.”

Praising Nadella, India Historian and author Ramchandra Guha in a tweet said, “I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first or to say it even now.”