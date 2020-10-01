Microsoft Translator Adds Assamese Language Support

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the addition of Assamese as the latest Indian language in Microsoft Translator today.

Microsoft is currently the only cloud service provider to support Assamese translation.

According to an official communication, “Strengthening its position in democratizing the access of information in the native languages, Microsoft has taken the lead in providing end-to-end communication support for Assamese overcoming the complexities in Machine Learning models used to develop the communication functionalities”.

With this latest addition, Microsoft now supports 12 Indian languages viz.., Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Azure-based service will now provide real-time translation and transliteration support for the language. Powered by Azure Cognitive Service Speech, users will also be able to translate speech into Assamese text or to translate Assamese text into another language with speech output, it said.

Sundar Srinivasan – General Manager – AI & Search – Microsoft India, said, “A Microsoft has a responsible approach to AI, a key principle of which is inclusiveness. Breaking language barriers is a key step in enabling the inclusion of more people and organizations to utilize technology to achieve more”.

“As part of our mission to remove language barriers, particularly in India, we are happy to announce the release of translation for Assamese to add to the set of 11 Indian languages already supported,” he added.

Assamese–besides being the official language of the state of Assam–is spoken by more than 14 million people across India’s northeastern states.

With its inclusion, Microsoft Translator will now allow over 90% of Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages, making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive in the country. Companies can leverage it to globalize their business and strengthen customer outreach, the statement added.