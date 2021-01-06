MIG-21 Aircraft Crash: Investigation Handed Over To IAF

A court of inquiry has been ordered into MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF ) crash, which took place on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan due to “technical malfunction”. A team of experts from the Indian Air Force will reach Suratgarh airbase station on Wednesday to investigate the accident.

As per initial reports, the pilot of the aircraft has survived the crash and there has been no damage to property.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. An Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”, Indian Air Force tweeted.

Sources revealed that the fire brigades were positioned near the runway, in order to douse out the fire in the fighter aircraft. Senior officials reached the site immediately.

At around 8.45 pm, the Air Force informed Suratgarh City police station about the incident. Shortly after the mishap, two IAF choppers were seen flying over the town.