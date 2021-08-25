NationalTop Stories

MiG 21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan

By Pratidin Bureau

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot – safely.

“The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, ” the spokesperson said. The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said.

“There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot,” he said.

“The pilot had safely ejected,” the spokesperson said.

You might also like
National

Coronavirus: Two tests positive in Punjab and Karnataka

Assam

P S Sreedharan Pillai new Mizoram governor

Assam

CAB: Massive Protests In Tripura & Meghalaya

National

Shaheen Bagh Protestors Invite PM Modi on Valentine’s Day

Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Oxygen Generation Plants To Be Imported From Germany

Top Stories

Assam Reports 5,803 COVID Cases, 77 Deaths