MiG 21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot – safely.

“The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, ” the spokesperson said. The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said.



“There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot,” he said.

“The pilot had safely ejected,” the spokesperson said.

