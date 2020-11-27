MIG-29K Trainer Jet Crashes, 1 Pilot Rescued

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft has been crashed over the Arabian Sea on Thursday evening. The Navy says one pilot has been rescued while a search by air and surface units are in progress for the second pilot.

The Indian Navy said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, reported NDTV.

This is the third mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in the last one year, the report stated.

In February, a MiG 29K crashed after being hit by birds over Goa. Both pilots had steered the jet away from habitation before ejecting, an action which drew praise from Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik.

In November last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.