Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Earthquake jolts Assam
Representative Image
223

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 3:23 am today.

The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 11 km on 61 kilometer North of Dimapur, Nagaland.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. 

Related News

Cricketer Krunal Pandya Detained at Mumbai Airport

Twitter Receives Govt Notice for Showing Leh as Part of…

News Breakfast @6

CID To Probe Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said, ”Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-11-2020, 03:23:49 IST, Lat: 26.45 & Long: 93.61, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km N of Dimapur, Nagaland, India.”

You might also like
Regional

APSC member Samedur Rahman sent to 6-day police custody

World

COVID-19: Modi holds telephonic discussion with Trump

Business

Clear AGR Dues In 10 Years: SC To Telecom Companies

Entertainment

Abhinandan features in Pakistani tea fake ad

Regional

Dibrugarh Fire: CM announces ex-gratia

National

AUSTRALIA | India Born politician takes oath on Gita

Comments
Loading...