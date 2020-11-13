Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 3:23 am today.

The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 11 km on 61 kilometer North of Dimapur, Nagaland.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said, ”Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-11-2020, 03:23:49 IST, Lat: 26.45 & Long: 93.61, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km N of Dimapur, Nagaland, India.”