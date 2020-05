A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Karbi Anglong district of Assam at around 4 PM on May 3.

According to India Met. Dept., the epicenter of the earthquake was with a depth of 46 km.

The quake struck at a depth of 46 km with latitude 26. 3 degrees north and longitude 93.0 degree east, it said.

No damage to property or casualty has been reported till the filing of this report.