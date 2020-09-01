Mild Earthquake Jolts Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt 55 km east of Ukhrul.

The earthquake occurred at 02:39 AM today. “An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred 55 km east of Ukhrul, Manipur at 2:39 AM today,” the NCS said.

The earthquake tremors triggered panic among the local residents who rushed to open areas for their safety.

However, no casualty was reported due to the earthquake.