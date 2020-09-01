Mild Earthquake Jolts Manipur

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Earthquake jolts Manipur
Representative Image
42

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt 55 km east of Ukhrul.

The earthquake occurred at 02:39 AM today. “An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred 55 km east of Ukhrul, Manipur at 2:39 AM today,” the NCS said. 

Related News

India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 36 lakhs Mark

Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin from Sept 14

Doul Govindo Temple Reopens Today

Karbi Anglong: 572 gm Heroin Seized, 2 Arrested

The earthquake tremors triggered panic among the local residents who rushed to open areas for their safety.  

However, no casualty was reported due to the earthquake.

You might also like
Business

Jet Airways to withdraw Northeast flights

Top Stories

3 more test Covid-19 positive in Assam | Total 56

Regional

Golaghat: Another person succumbs to COVID-19

National

Agent who trafficked 39 Indians to Iraq still in business, says Sushma Swaraj

Regional

Manipur extends lockdown till July 15

National

Major accident averted at Mumbai Airport

Comments
Loading...