Militant Hideout Busted In Manipur Jungle

A militant hideout was busted by troopers of Assam Rifles inside a jungle area in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The hideout was discovered after an operation was launched based on intelligence inputs received.

Upon searching the hideout, an M-16 assault rifle, rocket launcher along with live ammunition and Myanmar currency were found.

Reports say no militants were present inside the hideout during the time of the raid. The hideout is located about 10kms away from the Myanmar border.

Later, the recovered weapons and other stores were handed over to Tengnoupal police station for further action.

