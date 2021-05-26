Top StoriesAssam

Militant Recruitment Racket Busted In Udalguri, 7 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
46

Acting on specific inputs, Assam police busted a recruitment racket of militants in Udalguri and nabbed seven ultras associated with it.

The cadres belonged to the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), a newly floated militant outfit based in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTAD).

On Sunday, security forces launched a series of operations in the Bhairabkunda and Harisingha areas.

As per a report, several mobile phones, SIM cards and cash amounting to Rs 4600 were seized from their possession.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Rabindra Basumatary, Barnabas Basumatary, Pal Goyary, Kundan Singh, Prosen Daimary, Saniko Daimary and Rajendra Basumatary.

It may be noted that during the Assembly session on Monday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the Assam government would take zero tolerance against militants who chose a different path as opposed to peace, despite the signing of the Bodo accord last year.

