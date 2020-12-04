Top StoriesNational

Military Reforms: Govt Creates 2 New Posts

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
101

The Indian government on Thursday announced a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of the reorganization of the Army headquarters. The incumbent Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, is set to become the first DCOAS (Strategy).

According to the reports, PM Modi led union government has approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first forecast during the Doklam crisis with China in 2017.

Apart from this, the government also announced the new post of Director General Information Warfare, which will have Additional Director General Strategic Communication under Deputy Chief of Army.

Related News

Jahnu Barua To Direct Film On Lachit Borphukan

Bangladesh Ships 1,600 Rohingya to Remote Island

Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Baksa

Delhi: CISF Jawan From Assam Dies In Road Accident

The new office of the third deputy chief in the Army would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.

You might also like
Regional

Mizoram Govt Postpones Class-12 Board Exams to July 1

Regional

Target 2020 | NF Railway to Electrify 50% of railway tracks

Regional

Ferry loses route in Brahmaputra

Regional

SI Exam Scam: Two More Candidates Arrested from Nalbari

Health

COVID-19 Assam: Four People Die Today

Business

BK Birla Passes Away

Comments
Loading...