Military Reforms: Govt Creates 2 New Posts

The Indian government on Thursday announced a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of the reorganization of the Army headquarters. The incumbent Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, is set to become the first DCOAS (Strategy).

According to the reports, PM Modi led union government has approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first forecast during the Doklam crisis with China in 2017.

Apart from this, the government also announced the new post of Director General Information Warfare, which will have Additional Director General Strategic Communication under Deputy Chief of Army.

The new office of the third deputy chief in the Army would reduce the burden on the vice chief of the Army as he would have important officers including the in-charges of military intelligence and military operations under him.