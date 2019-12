The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association has hiked the price of milk by Rs. 3 per liter with effect from January 1, 2020.

After skyrocketing prices of onion and other vegetables, the citizens now have to pay more in order to consume milk. With the increase in the price of milk, the new price will be Rs. 49 per liter.

It may be mentioned that, with the hike in milk prices, the price of sweets and other milk products might also increase.