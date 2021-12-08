Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said that the milk production in the Northeast has increased by 4.9% during 2019-20 with comparison to 2018-19. However, the per capita availability of milk is far below the ICMR recommendation despite the increase in milk production.

A study of milk demand in India conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) said that through M/s A C Nielson under National Dairy Plan Phase-I scheme in 2019, estimated household consumption in 2019 and projected household demand in 2030 of milk and milk products in the Northeast states are as under:

“The projected household demand in 2030 indicates marketing potential of dairy products in Northeastern states, particularly in the state of Assam,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

The present demand/consumption of milk and milk products of the Northeastern region is met jointly by the local production and by the leading dairy cooperatives and private sectors dairies of the country, the statement said.

The Government of India has taken the following initiatives to increase the quality and quantity of milk and milk products throughout the country including in Northeastern region:

National Programme for Dairy Development scheme has been restructured / realigned in July 2021 to focus on improvement in quality of milk by creating/strengthening of infrastructure for quality milk testing equipment as well as primary chilling facilities. Rashtriya Gokul Mission is being implemented for genetic upgradation of bovine population, enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines and development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds.

ALSO READ: Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today