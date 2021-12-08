NationalTop Stories

Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said that the milk production in the Northeast has increased by 4.9% during 2019-20 with comparison to 2018-19. However, the per capita availability of milk is far below the ICMR recommendation despite the increase in milk production.

A study of milk demand in India conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) said that through M/s A C Nielson under National Dairy Plan Phase-I scheme in 2019, estimated household consumption in 2019 and projected household demand in 2030 of milk and milk products in the Northeast states are as under:

“The projected household demand in 2030 indicates marketing potential of dairy products in Northeastern states, particularly in the state of Assam,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

Related News

Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today

PEC demands unconditional release of all Myanmar journalists

COVID-19, Dengue Treatment to be Included Under AB PM-JAY

BJP MLA Terash Gowala Attacked in a Running Train

The present demand/consumption of milk and milk products of the Northeastern region is met jointly by the local production and by the leading dairy cooperatives and private sectors dairies of the country, the statement said.

The Government of India has taken the following initiatives to increase the quality and quantity of milk and milk products throughout the country including in Northeastern region:

  1. National Programme for Dairy Development scheme has been restructured / realigned in July 2021 to focus on improvement in quality of milk by creating/strengthening of infrastructure for quality milk testing equipment as well as primary chilling facilities.
  2. Rashtriya Gokul Mission is being implemented for genetic upgradation of bovine population, enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines and development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds.

ALSO READ: Farmers Union Likely to Call Off Agitation Today

You might also like
Assam

Assam: Man Held For Making Communal Remarks On Facebook

Top Stories

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon In Arunachal To Shoot Upcoming Film

Assam

Assam: 85458 COVID-19 Patients Recovered

Assam

Bhupen Da’s statue to be inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Top Stories

Centre Releases Rs 386 cr to Assam Disaster Relief Fund

National

Over 40 Feared Buried After Major Landslide In Himachal