Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited his constituency in Nalbari today.

In Samta, he inaugurated the Robhagriha of the Bejarbari Thaan located there.

The Robhagriha will be constructed under the Assam Darpan Scheme at an outlay of Rupees 10 lakhs.

The Minister as well as the local MLA also distributed seeds among the farmers.