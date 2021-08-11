Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass Assures On Pipelines Not To Be Left Defunct In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Pipelines Not Be Left Defunct

Assam Public Health Engineering Minister said that no piped water supply scheme shall be abandoned or left defunct in Assam. 

Assam PHE Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass made this statement addressing the media on Wednesday.

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass made the statement while replying to a query by Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar in the Assembly. 

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that all water supply projects in Assam will be revived and none will be abandoned. 

Assam PHE minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass further informed the House that there are a total of 1836 defunct piped water supply schemes in the state at present. 

He further informed that 6,027 water supply schemes are functional in Assam presently.  

Also Read: Defunct Nagaon Paper Mill Employee Dies, Death Toll Reaches 89

