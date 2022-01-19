Minor Girl Kidnapped From Assam Rescued In Maharashtra

By Pratidin Bureau
A minor girl hailing from Assam’s Dhubri was rescued from Palghar in Maharashtra.

As per a report, the minor girl was kidnapped by a person belonging to Maharashtra after luring her into an affair.

The accused was arrested in connection to the same but was granted bail by the court.

Notably, this is the fifth rescue operation by Dhubri police conducted outside the state in the last three months.

There have been several reports of missing girls and most of them are forced into flesh trade.

