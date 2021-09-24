SHOCKING: Minor Girl Raped For 9 Months in Maharashtra, 30 Including 2 Juveniles Arrested

In a horrific and heinous act, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by dozens of men over a period of nine months in Maharashtra’s Dombivli area.

At least 30 men including two juveniles were arrested in connection to the horrific crime. They have been sent to seven-day police custody.

As per reports, the shocking events started in January when the girl’s friend raped her and recorded the crime on his cellphone. He later blackmailed the girl and repeatedly raped her.

The accused later shared the rape video with his friends who then blackmailed the minor girl and raped her for months.

“It all started when the friend of the girl raped her in January this year. He also made a video of the criminal act. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district,” said Dattatray Karale, Additional Commissioner of Police (East region).

The incident came to light after the minor victim girl approached the police on Wednesday. She has now been shifted to her house after stable medical condition.

“Today is the second day of the case and we have arrested 28 accused so far, 33 accused have been named in this case. Of these accused, two accused are minors whose age is 17 years. The condition of the victim is stable. The victim was raped at many places. All the accused are known to the victim and some had been friends through social media. The investigation is underway regarding the WhatsApp group and video. No political connection related to any of the accused has come to the fore so far,” said ACP Sonali Dhol, the investigating officer in the case.