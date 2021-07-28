Minor OIL Pipeline Gas Leak In Duliajan

A minor Oil India Limited’s (OIL) pipeline explosion occurred on Wednesday evening at No.1 Kathalguri of Duliajan.

As per sources, suspects of the explosion have been attributed to a mechanical failure.

Shortly after the explosion, natural gas was seen releasing at an intensifying rate.

However, fire tenders rushed to the site, while, OIL officials and security personnel along with Tinsukia police officials are present at the site.

Attempts are underway to douse the gas emissions and save the village from a catastrophic fire.

More details are awaited…