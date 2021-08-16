Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Monday carried out a minor reshuffle in the state police department.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The list is as follows –

Dr Robin Kumar, IPS (RR-2013), Superintendent of Police, Golaghat is transferred and attached to Assam Police Headquarters. He will report to DGP headquarters for further instruction.

Sumeet Sharma, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dr Robin Kumar, IPS transferred.

Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Sumeet Sharma, IPS transferred.

Ripul Das, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Z), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Leena Doley, APS transferred.

Leena Doley, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, SB (Z), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ripul Das, APS transferred.

Also Read: Meghalaya Police Issues Helpline Numbers For People Who Are Stuck In Shillong