Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Thursday carried out a minor reshuffle in the state police department.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The list is as follows –

Shri Pratap Sinha, (IPS (SPS-2010), Commandant, 21st AP(IR)Bn, Katlichera, Hailankandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Jorhat/Golaghat/Karbi Anglong, HQ-Jorhat.

Shri Sanjib Sekhar Roy, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Silchar/Karimganj/Hailakandi/Dima Hasao, HQ-Silchar, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bedanta prakash Borkakati, APS, transferred.

Shri Rup Kishore Handique, APS (DR-1997), Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sanjib Sekhar Roy, APS, transferred.

Shri Bedanta Prakash Borkakati, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, FRRo, Silchar/Karimganj/Hailakandi/Dima Hasao, HQ-Silchar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Barpeta/Nalbari, HQ-Barpeta, with effect from the date of taking over charge, against existing vacancy.

Shri Saurav Jyoti Saikia, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Biswanath, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB(EZ), Assam, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over change, against existing vacancy.

Shri Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS (DR-2004) Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sivasagar, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge, against existing vacancy.