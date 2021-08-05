Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Thursday carried out a minor reshuffle in the state police department.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The list is as follows –

  • Shri Pratap Sinha, (IPS (SPS-2010), Commandant, 21st AP(IR)Bn, Katlichera, Hailankandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Jorhat/Golaghat/Karbi Anglong, HQ-Jorhat.
  • Shri Sanjib Sekhar Roy, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Silchar/Karimganj/Hailakandi/Dima Hasao, HQ-Silchar, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bedanta prakash Borkakati, APS, transferred.
  • Shri Rup Kishore Handique, APS (DR-1997), Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC)Bn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Commandant, 15th AP(IR)Bn, Eraligool, Karimganj with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sanjib Sekhar Roy, APS, transferred.
  • Shri Bedanta Prakash Borkakati, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, FRRo, Silchar/Karimganj/Hailakandi/Dima Hasao, HQ-Silchar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Barpeta/Nalbari, HQ-Barpeta, with effect from the date of taking over charge, against existing vacancy.
  • Shri Saurav Jyoti Saikia, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Biswanath, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB(EZ), Assam, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over change, against existing vacancy.
  • Shri Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS (DR-2004) Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sivasagar, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge, against existing vacancy.
  • Shri Hiranya Kumar Barman, APS (DR-2004), Addl. Superintendent of Police (S&I), Jorhat is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 21st AP(IR)Bn, Katlichera, Hailakandi, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pratap Sinha, IPS, transferred.
