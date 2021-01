An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in the wee hours of Monday in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital city Itanagar.

The earthquake of 11 kilometres depth hit 61 kilometres northwest of Itanagar, National Centre for Seismology reported.

In a tweet it said: Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 25-01-2021, 02:15:31 IST, Lat: 27.51 & Long: 93.21, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information.