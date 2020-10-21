Top StoriesRegional

Minor Tremors Felt In Mizoram, Arunachal

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes on the richter scale hit Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, while, tremors of 3.6 magnitude were felt in Mizoram’s Champai district on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 1:25 am, in Changlang. The depth of the earthquake is 15 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake in Champai was 20 kilometers and occurred at 3.45 pm. Champai is frequently prone to earthquakes.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

