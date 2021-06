Assam’s Tezpur on Wednesday was hit by a minor earthquake on Wednesday.

Tremors of 2.7 magnitude were felt 30km West South West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district at 9.02 pm

The earthquake was 65km deep, informed National Centre of Seismology.

Frequent tremors are felt in Assam especially in Sonitpur district.

The last earthquake that hit Assam’s Tezpur occurred on June 21. It was of 2.8 magnitude southwest of Tezpur.