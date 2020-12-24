Top StoriesRegional

Minor Tremors Jolt Tezpur

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
74

Minor tremors were felt in Tezpur on Thursday morning.

The low intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on richter scale struck 65 kilometres South-Southeast of Tezpur at 6.56 am, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

