Minor Tremors Jolt Tezpur By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Dec 24, 2020 REPRESENTATIONAL 74 Share Minor tremors were felt in Tezpur on Thursday morning. The low intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on richter scale struck 65 kilometres South-Southeast of Tezpur at 6.56 am, the National Centre of Seismology reported. Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/EV8vG13Rmg pic.twitter.com/zYEzroYluY— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 24, 2020