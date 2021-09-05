Minor Tremors Of 4.3 Magnitude Felt In Sikkim

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Lachung in Sikkim on Sunday.

According to the data of the National Center of Seismology, tremors were felt at 8.22 am at a latitude of 28.26 and longitude of 88.06, with a depth of 110 Km, located at 92km Northwest of Lachung, Sikkim.

This is the second earthquake that has hit the northeastern region in the last 24 hours.

Another minor earthquake of 4.4, occurred on Saturday at 5.30 pm at a latitude of 26.62 & and a longitude 96.40, with a depth of 85 Km, located 127km South of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.



