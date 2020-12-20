“Minority Status Of Muslims Should Be Abolished”: BJP MP

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for his controversial remarks, said that Muslim minority status should be abolished in India. He went on to say that Muslims should consider themselves “younger siblings” of the Hindus.

Addressing a ceremony in Unnao on Saturday, she said, “As there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, their minority status should be abolished with immediate effect. Muslims should now consider themselves to be the younger siblings of the Hindus and live with them in the country, he added.

Speaking over the rising population of the country, Sakshi said, “Soon a bill would be tabled in Parliament to check the increasing population. Those who will have more than two children will be deprived from contesting elections” India.com reported.

The MP Maharaj further criticized the opposition parties for misleading the farmers’, who are continuously protesting against the farm laws.