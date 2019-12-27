Minors Arrested While Planning To Join ULFA (I)

Amid the nationwide protests against the contentious amendment of the Citizenship Amendment, a rather disturbing bit of information has emerged from Bordumsa in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

As per reports, a six-member team residing in Bordumsa had secretly been preparing to join the ranks of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

After getting information about their designs, the authorities nabbed all six of the youths who had been planning to join the banned militant outfit.

Somewhat worryingly, it has come to light that all 6 of the youths are below 16 years of age: meaning they are all minors.

Presently, the minors are being held at the Bordumsa Police Station. Case number 79/19 has been registered against the errant youths at the Bordumsa Police Station.

It may be mentioned here that the youths hail from Kujupathar, Miholiritu, and Ritu Kothaguri, all falling under the Bordumsa Police Station. This information has created a sensation in the little Tinsukia town, with the locals expressing great surprise that something like this has been going on right underneath their noses.

Discussions regarding the ULFA have once again reached the mainstream, with the outfit again gaining national significance in the wake of the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Paresh Baruah, the elusive leader of the outfit, had crawled out of the woodwork to demand the Assam Government not to hurt the students who were participating in the protests against the Bill-turned-Act.