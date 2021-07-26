NationalSportsTop Stories

Mirabai Chanu To Be Appointed As Additional Superintendent Of Police

By Pratidin Bureau

Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the Manipur police department, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Monday.

He also said that the state government would reward her with Rs 1 crore for her Olympic win.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49 kg category for weightlifting, bringing accolades to the country.

Singh further said that a world-class weightlifting academy will also be established in the state soon.

Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said.

Singh also announced a sum of Rs 25 lakhs will be handed to all participants of the Tokyo Olympics.

At least five athletes from Manipur, including Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom, are representing the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

