Mirabai Chanu Welcomed With Flowers & Emotions At Imphal Airport

Newly-crowned Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu met with media frenzy and a galore of flowers when she arrived at Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Tuesday.

She was also felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh upon her arrival at the airport.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “Welcome home @mirabai_chanu. Everyone in the state is absolutely delighted to have you back here in Manipur. Your achievement in the #Tokyo2020 is no mean feat and we are so proud of you.”

A stringent training regimen after the 2016 Rio Games had limited Chanu’s visits to home for the past five years.

Chanu was surrounded by security guards as she hugged her parents at the airport.

Notably, the now famous gold earrings, shaped like the Olympic rings that Chanu sported at the Games were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewellery five years ago ahead of the Rio Games in the hope of bringing the weightlifter luck.

Chanu hails from Nongpok Kakching village, which is located around 25km from the city.

Chanu later attended a Manipur state government felicitation, which was hosted by the chief minister.