‘Miraculous Coexistence’: Javedkar On Sharing Photograph Of Kaziranga

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kaziranga National Park
Minister of Environment & Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar took to his twitter recently to share a phenomenal picture of Kaziranga National Park where Tiger and Indian rhinoceros were seen together.

“Miraculous coexistence! Striped monk spotted with its varied demeanours in the wild at the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. This rare phenomenal picture by Bitupan Kolong bagged the state award last year”, he tweeted.

A year ago, Assam Photographer Bitupon Kolong had uploaded a picture in social media. The image has beautifully reflected the forest’s rule of the coexistence where rhinos were grazing peacefully beside a lake while tigers were looking at them.

