Mirza: Journalists Stage Protest Against Assaulting Milan Bora

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Protest
20

Protests against assaulting journalist Milan Bora continued unabated. On Wednesday another protest has been staged at Mirza under the aegis of EP Media Forum, South Kamrup, and South Kamrup Students Union.

The locals of Mirza along with many journalists have participated in the protest. Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta, Secretary of Assam Teachers’ Association Ratul Goswami, Litterateur Moina Goswami, journalists of Chaygaon and Boko Press Club, Maligaon Press Club, North Guwahati Press Club have participated in the protest against the physical assault on journalist Milan Bora.

The journalists staged a protest demanding to take strict action against the culprit and also demanded to implement the law for the safety and security of the journalists.

Related News

Local Restrictions Likely in Delhi: Health Minister

Anti-CAA Protest Held At Ghy Club

MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan Announces “Cow Cabinet”

FIFA Cancels U-17 Women’s World Cup

You might also like
Sports

NBC: Sindhu advances to quarterfinals

National

Ayodhya Dispute: SC to begin day-to-day hearing today

Regional

Assam Govt Releases Durga Puja Protocol

Regional

2 Children burnt to death in Guwahati

Regional

Ind Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Tickets Available on BookMyShow

Regional

Mob kills two in Bijni

Comments
Loading...