Mirza: Journalists Stage Protest Against Assaulting Milan Bora

Protests against assaulting journalist Milan Bora continued unabated. On Wednesday another protest has been staged at Mirza under the aegis of EP Media Forum, South Kamrup, and South Kamrup Students Union.

The locals of Mirza along with many journalists have participated in the protest. Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta, Secretary of Assam Teachers’ Association Ratul Goswami, Litterateur Moina Goswami, journalists of Chaygaon and Boko Press Club, Maligaon Press Club, North Guwahati Press Club have participated in the protest against the physical assault on journalist Milan Bora.

The journalists staged a protest demanding to take strict action against the culprit and also demanded to implement the law for the safety and security of the journalists.