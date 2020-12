Miscreants attempted an attack on Assam Gana Parishad’s (AGP) former MLA Ali Akbar Miah at his residence in West Bilasipara on Sunday night.

As per reports, although Ali remained unharmed, miscreants stabbed the MLA’s daughter and his niece with a sharp weapon while they were asleep.

Both victims have been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition

An investigation by Dhubri police is underway.