Miscreants Attack Promod Boro Ahead Of 2nd Phase BTC polls

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Promod Boro
62

Some unknown miscreants attacked UPPL Chief Promod Boro on Wednesday after a violence broke out ahead of the 2nd phase of BTC polls scheduled on Thursday.

As per reports, miscreants has vandalized Boro’s vehicle in Bau Khungri constituency.

Meanwhile, MP Naba Sarania was also attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday night. Following the incident, Sarania along with his supporters were detained by police but later released on bail on Wednesday as a case was also registered against him at Kokrajhar police station.

Related News

RN Borooah, Protiva Borooah Memorial Awards Announced

“BJP-BPF to continue till 2021 Assembly Polls”:…

Pulwama Encounter: 3 killed, 1 Civilian Injured

Road Blockade In Assam-Nagaland Border

You might also like
Regional

Government to withdraw four Assam heritage sites from its ‘Adopt a heritage’ scheme

Regional

100-Hours ONGC Shutdown from Today

Health

Arunachal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3,412

Regional

AHSEC Faces Obstacles: Dr. Dayananda Borgohain

National

Violence erupts during BJYM protest in Kolkata

National

Delhi: Odd-Even Scheme Kicks Off Today

Comments
Loading...