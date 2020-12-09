Miscreants Attack Promod Boro Ahead Of 2nd Phase BTC polls

Some unknown miscreants attacked UPPL Chief Promod Boro on Wednesday after a violence broke out ahead of the 2nd phase of BTC polls scheduled on Thursday.

As per reports, miscreants has vandalized Boro’s vehicle in Bau Khungri constituency.

Meanwhile, MP Naba Sarania was also attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday night. Following the incident, Sarania along with his supporters were detained by police but later released on bail on Wednesday as a case was also registered against him at Kokrajhar police station.