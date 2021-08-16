Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb At Meghalaya CM’s Residence

A petrol bomb was hurled at the private residence Chief minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya at Third Mile in Upper Shillong on Sunday night.

As per reports, Two Molotov cocktail bottles were hurled at around 10.15 pm by vehicle-borne attackers at the premises of chief minister Sangma’s residence.

According to reports, the first bottle was thrown at the front side of the CM’s residence while the other one was thrown behind the backyard.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

The Meghalaya government has snapped mobile internet services for the next 48 hours with effect from 6 pm on Sunday in four districts of the state.

The four districts, where the mobile internet services are suspended by the government are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district.

East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner imposed curfew in Shillong Agglomeration till 5 am of August 17 or until further order, said an order issued by Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned amid violent protests in Shillong on Sunday.

Rymbui in his resignation letter said, “With reference to the subject mentioned above, I hereby express shocked to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law. Considering the gravity of the situation, I would to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect.”

He further added, “This will facilitate free and fair inquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial inquiry be conducted.”