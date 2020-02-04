Miscreants Loot Cash, documents in Guwahati

Miscreants Loot Cash, documents in Guwahati
A robbery had reported in front of the State Bank Of India’s Six Mile branch in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

As per reports, the miscreants looted Rs 1,50,000 from a person named Basanta Hatimuriya, resident of Sewali Path in the Hatigaon region of Guwahati.

It may be stated that Hatimuriya came to the bank due to transaction and some documents verification. It has been suspected that the miscreants were following him for a long time and taking chance, they had pushed him at the road and fled away by the bike along with the bag of money and the documents from the spot.

However, Basanta Hatimuriya had reached Dispur police Station in this regard.

