Miscreants open fire at Udalguri, Khumtai

By Pratidin Bureau
27

In another incident of deteriorating law and order, two youths sustained critical injuries as they were shot at by some miscreants near Christianpara (Udalguri-Tamulpara road), this evening.

The injured, identified as Intajul Haque (Former President of Paneri AASU) has been admitted to a nearby Hospital. According to reports, two miscreants came on a bike and opened fire at Intajul, who was travelling in a bolero.

Meanwhile, locals have expressed strong resentment over the deteriorating law and order situation in the town.

Unidentified Assailants Open Fire at Car in Khumtai

A group of unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a car (AS 05 H 6926) in Khumtai on Thursday, sources said. The Maruti van was owned by Binay Baruah, a local resident of Khumtai.

A case has been registered at police station and necessary evidence is being examined to identify the accused, sources said.

