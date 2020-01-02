Miscreants open fire at Udalguri, Khumtai

In another incident of deteriorating law and order, two youths sustained critical injuries as they were shot at by some miscreants near Christianpara (Udalguri-Tamulpara road), this evening.

The injured, identified as Intajul Haque (Former President of Paneri AASU) has been admitted to a nearby Hospital. According to reports, two miscreants came on a bike and opened fire at Intajul, who was travelling in a bolero.

Meanwhile, locals have expressed strong resentment over the deteriorating law and order situation in the town.

Unidentified Assailants Open Fire at Car in Khumtai

A group of unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a car (AS 05 H 6926) in Khumtai on Thursday, sources said. The Maruti van was owned by Binay Baruah, a local resident of Khumtai.

A case has been registered at police station and necessary evidence is being examined to identify the accused, sources said.