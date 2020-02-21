Misinformation spreading on Clause VI report: Rupam Goswami

BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami on Friday said that there have been various misinformation regarding the report of the Clause VI committee spreading in Assam. He said that the report of the committee is classified and nobody knows what the committee has suggested.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the BJP spokesperson said, “Committee chairman Biplab Sarma went to Delhi on personal reasons and the discussion with Joint Secretary in Charge of North East in Ministry of Home Affairs, Satyendra Garg, was purely unofficial.”

“There have been various misinformation spreading regarding the report of Clause VI, but who could make the report public, when it is a classified report,” said Goswami.

On the other hand, once again taking credit for constituting the committee on Clause VI, the spokesperson said that not a single government other than Sarbananda Sonowal has paid interest in forming a committee on the implementation of the Clause VI of Assam Accord.