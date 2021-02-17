Mising Festival Ali Aye Ligang Begins Today

Ali Aye Ligang, the festival of the Mising community began on Wednesday at the community house named ‘Murong Okum’ in Japorigog organized by the All Guwahati Mising Kebang.

The festival is observed on the first Wednesday of the Assamese Calendar ‘Fagun’.

Younger and older altogether took part in ‘Gumrag Soman’ and danced by beating drums and sang their folk songs known as ‘oi nitoms’. They participated in the celebration adorning beautiful woven dresses that are distinct in their culture; the men wore Gonro Ugon, Mibu Galuk, and Dumer while the women dressed in Ege, Ribi Gaseng, Gero, etc which are wonderful and colourful hand-woven fabrics.

Ali Aye Ligang literally means sowing of roots and fruits as Ali means seeds, Aye stands for fruits and Ligang means sowing. The festival is observed at the onset of seed sowing especially the starting of the ‘Ahu’ paddy cultivation. In the ancient period, agriculture was the prime occupation for this tribe and they used to survive with these fruits and the roots. Their fundamental products were the ‘Ahu’ paddy and at the beginning of the ‘Ahu’ and ‘Bau’ season, they celebrate this festival.

