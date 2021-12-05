Missing Class 9 Student In Majuli Found In Dying State

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Majuli Boy Went Missing
REPRESENTATIVE

In a shocking incident in Majuli’s Kordoiguri in Assam, a school student went missing on Sunday near the Brahmaputra river.

The incident happened after the boy, reportedly studying in class 9, had gone to take a bath in the river. He since went missing.

Meanwhile, the local people had gone looking for him in the river.

Related News

Guwahati Police Arrest 1, Seize 13 Grams Of Heroin

Nagaland Clash: Political Leaders Condemn Death Of 13…

Assam: Sahityik Pension To Be Given To 23 Eminent…

5th Case Of Omicron Detected In Delhi

The boy, identified as one Sameeran Bora was reportedly found later in a dying state.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Police Arrest 1, Seize 13 Grams Of Heroin

You might also like
Assam

Lava type inflammable liquid sparks sensation in Tripura

Assam

BJP caused biggest damage to Hindu’s :Tarun Gogoi

Assam

SC Rejects 1951 Please before NRC

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Assam: Crude Oil Theft Gang Busted In Digboi, 9 Held

Education

Telangana Cancels Class 12 Board Exams