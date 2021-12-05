Missing Class 9 Student In Majuli Found In Dying State

In a shocking incident in Majuli’s Kordoiguri in Assam, a school student went missing on Sunday near the Brahmaputra river.

The incident happened after the boy, reportedly studying in class 9, had gone to take a bath in the river. He since went missing.

Meanwhile, the local people had gone looking for him in the river.

The boy, identified as one Sameeran Bora was reportedly found later in a dying state.

