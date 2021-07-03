Misunderstanding Related to Govt Jobs for HSLC, HS Batch 2020-21: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there has been a misunderstanding regarding the HSLC, HS 2020-21 batch getting government jobs in the state.

The statement was made by the Chief Minister while addressing the media in Delhi on Saturday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the current HSLC and HS batch will only not get TET jobs as it requires marks from HSLC and HS while applying for it.

However, there will be other alternatives that the government will find out in concern with the issue, informed the CM.

“The other batches will not get jobs for 10 years if this happens, so this problem is only related to TET,” said the CM.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also made few statements in concern with Akhil Gogoi’s release.

He said, “How can Akhil get better the moment he has been released from jail? I want to know what such kind of vitamin is available in GMCH.”

“I am not talking about investigating on it and neither will I get personal here,” added CM Sarma.

Moreover the CM also said that there is more possibility of AIUDF forming a government than that of Akhil Gogoi’s.

Further, the CM also said that the central government will take necessary decision on Sarbananda Sonowal.

He also invited President Ram Nath Kovind to come and stay at Kaziranga.

