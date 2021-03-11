NationalTop Stories

Mithun Chakraborty Gets “Y+” Security Cover

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined BJP has been accorded with “Y+” VIP security, said official sources.

According to reports, the security cover will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that has a dedicated wing for this task, called the special security group (SSG).

The actor joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

According to a senior officer quoted by NDTV said, “Chakraborty has been given a ”Y+” cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal.”

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recently recommended to the home ministry for a security cover to the national award-winning actor.

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.

With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

