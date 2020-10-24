Miya-Museum Can’t be Set up at Kalashetra: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday denied the request of Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed of setting up a Miya Museum at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra.

The Congress MLA had proposed the state government to set up a Miya Museum at the epitome of Assamese culture, Sankardeva Kalashetra. “I have proposed a museum for the people living in the char-chapori areas of Assam. The museum should be established at Kalashetra in Guwahati. Since the majority of population of these areas is from the so-called Miya community, therefore, the museum should be named as Miya Musuem,” Ali said.

He also wrote to the director of museums of the Assam government to expedite the process of setting up the museum.

In his request to set up the museum, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opposed his proposal saying that the government cannot allow any distortion in the epitome of the Assamese culture. “In my understanding, there is no separate identity-and culture in Char Anchal of Assam as most of the people had migrated from Bangladesh. Obviously, in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, which is the epitome of Assamese culture, we will not allow any distortion. Sorry MLA Sahab,” the minister replied through his twitter handle.