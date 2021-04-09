Mizoram: 12 Policemen Returning from Assam Test COVID +Ve

Twelve policemen who returned to Mizoram from Assam after election duty have tested positive for COVID-19, informed an official.

The twelve policemen are among the 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram on Friday.

Of the 36 cases, seventeen were reported from the Aizawl district, 12 from Kolasib district, four from Champhai, two from Lunglei district and one case was detected in the Serchhip district, the official said.

In all, 23 people who returned from different states are among the new patients.

Eighteen patients have symptoms of COVID-19, while the rest are asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 93 active cases, while 4,454 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11.

The state has tested 2,59,943 samples till date, including 1,388 on Thursday.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi, a total of 64,399 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19, of whom 20,287 people have completed the vaccination process after receiving the second dose.